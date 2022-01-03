Liberia: WAEC Liberia Releases Provisional Results, Mourns Deceased Colleagues

Monrovia — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Liberia Office on December 30, 2021 released Provisional results of the Liberia National Assessment Test (LNAT), the Liberia Primary School Certificate Examination (LPSCE), the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE), and the much anticipated West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

At the inception of the pronouncement of the results, the entity accorded a period of mourning to remember several of its professional workers who died in a tragic incident when the NiKo Ivanka vessel capsized while sailing to the Southern part of Liberia on July 17, 2021.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, the year 2021 was very challenging for the Monrovia Office of the West African Examinations Council. During the period of the conduct of these examinations, seven of our staff and a police officer lost their lives while on national duties on board the infamous NiKo Ivanka vessel that was sailing to the Southeast on July 17,2021" the WAEC Liberia Office boss noted.

Addressing scores of media practitioners at the WAEC Liberia head office in Congo Town, Monrovia, the Head of WAEC Liberia's Dale G. Gbotoe disclosed that the Council conducted two major examinations in 2021; which include the National Examinations and an International Examinations.

He furthered that the National Examinations were developed and administered to candidates in Liberia who were in the 3rd, 6th and 9th Grades.

However, he narrated that the LPSCE, LJHSCE have been conducted in Liberia over the years, while the maiden edition of the examinations, the LNAT was conducted in 2021, citing that the Council anticipates that all schools will take advantage of the examinations come 2022.

Also, Mr. Gbotoe indicated that the Council's international examinations, the West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is available for candidates in the terminal class of Senior High Schools in all five English Speaking West African countries.

Out of a total number 40,977 candidates who sat the WASSCE Examinations across Liberia, an encouraging number of 652 students made a successful pass in all nine subjects administered by WAEC Liberia.

Meanwhile, 3589 students out of the total number of candidates passed successfully in seven subjects while 8818 students passed in five subjects.

Subsequently, 17,556 students made a successful pass in three subjects, 23, 671 passed in two subjects while 25,800 made it in one subject.

Unfortunately, Mr. Gbotoe lamented that of the 40,977 candidates that sat the WASSCE Examinations, 2080 failed massively in all nine subjects administered by the Council.

It is worth mentioning that not all of the 40,977 students attempted the nine subjects as there were Art and Science students who were exempted from attempting subjects not in their confine or area.

At the LNAT Division, 4,118 out of the total number of 4,971 students passed successfully, while at the LPSCE Division, 26,842 out if the total number of 28,689 students who sat the test was successful and in the 9th Grade Division, 21,797 out of the total 28,559 passed successfully.

In related development, the WASSCE boss revealed that female candidates performed slightly better than that of their male counterparts.

Statistics from the WAEC Liberia Office shows that seven female candidates were awarded as best performing students while two male made the total slot out of the nine subjects administered.

The females emerged as dux in Economics, Literature in English, English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics while their male counterparts only took Geography and History.

In the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination, a female also emerged as dux of the 9th Grade Division.

Also, at the Liberia National Assessment Test administered to 3rd Graders, two females were among the three persons who topped the test.

The WAEC boss extolled all of the actors in the sector for the collaborative effort in the smooth administration of the test.