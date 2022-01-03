Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills Six People in Kenya

Several Al-Shabaab militants have killed six people in Lamu County in Kenya and torched several houses.

The Monday morning incident happened in Widhu, Majembeni area in Lamu county.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said of the victims, one was shot dead while another one was hacked to death.

The remaining four were burnt to death in their houses. The county commissioner said investigations into the incursion have commenced.

The Al-Shabaab militants are said to cross to Kenya at will, through the border.

The militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack online saying they killed over 20 KDF soldiers.

Al-Shabab group which is based in Somalia and fighting to overthrow the central government has carried out attacks both in Kenya and Somalia.

Kenya has been a regular target for al-Shabab since it sent troops into Somalia to fight it in 2011.