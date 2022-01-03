South Africa: The ANC 'Renewal Boat' Has Sailed, So Who Will Rise and Take Up the Political Baton in the 2024 Elections?

analysis

Wayne Duvenage is a businessman and entrepreneur turned civil activist. Following former positions as CEO of AVIS and President of SA Vehicle Renting and Leasing Association, Duvenage has headed the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse since its inception in 2012.

Any talk of an ANC renewal is a pipe dream and 2024 is most likely the beginning of the end for the party that has governed South Africa since democracy in 1994. All trends and current dynamics project that the ANC will not achieve a majority vote in the national elections, just over two years from now, and with last year's coalition formations of 'anyone-but-the-ANC', their presidential candidate stands little hope of being in charge of the country in 2024.

Over the past 15 years, the ANC's popularity has declined sharply and in last year's local government elections, the ANC dropped to 46% of the vote, about 10 points down on its prior local election result, giving rise to loss of control within many of the big metros and cities across the country. All indications point to the fact that the governing party is expected to dip well below 50% for the first time in a national election.

The ANC knows...