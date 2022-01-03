Tanzania: Ndugai Tender's Public Apology to President Samia

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai apologized on Monday to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and to Tanzanians after nearly a week of reports in the media pointing him accusing the government for widening the national debt through loans.

Ndugai through a leaked video had claimed that Tanzania risks being auctioned due to its rising national debt. Through the video that went viral, Ndugai had criticized the state's borrowing trend categorically saying the public debt now stands at 70trn/-.

In his address, the Kongwa MP (CCM) said the video was uttered and it's not a true representation of his speech.

"Personally, where it was felt in one way or another I gave disappointing words to our president and she was disappointed, I use this opportunity through you to apologize profusely to the president and to all Tanzanians for such a situation," he said.

"It cannot happen, it will not happen and it is not easy for such a thing to happen," he added during his address to the press.

Elaborating on his recent talks, Speaker Ndugai said there was no sign of contempt for the Government's efforts in the negotiations on credit.

He insisted for instance, the 1.3trn/- loan from the IMF had revolutionized the country's education infrastructure in which his constituency benefited as well.