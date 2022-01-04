Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda Preps Still On Despite Covid-19 Situation, Says Ferwacy Boss

Local cycling governing body (Ferwacy) president, Abdallah Murenzi, has said that preparations for Tour du Rwanda 2022 are ongoing as planned despite the fresh challenges that the current Covid-19 situation is inflicting on sporting activities in the country.

The 14th edition of the annual continental cycling tournament is scheduled to take place from February 20-27, attracting 19 teams selected from major cycling nations in Africa and clubs outside the continent.

When the Ministry of Sports last week suspended sports competitions and training sessions for a month, there were fears that the recent surge of Omicron variant would either halt preparations for the race or even force it to a later date as was the case last year.

However, Murenzi allayed fears that the preparations are going according to plan as they closely monitor the pandemic situation.

"We still have more than a month of preparations and we hope to see the race happening. We were in this same situation last year but we managed to organise a successful event under similar circumstances," Murenzi told Times Sport in an interview.

"When you look at the efforts that the country is currently putting in to fight the pandemic, there is hope that the situation will be better before the tournament kickoff," he added.

Though the recent rise in new cases saw different sporting activities suspended, Murenzi said that Rwandan riders will continue their training sessions from their respective teams; Benediction club and Team Rwanda - two teams that will represent Rwanda at Tour du Rwanda 2022.

"The teams are resuming training sessions soon after a short festive holiday to make sure they prepare well for the tournament," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The teams train at their respective camps and regular testing exercises are conducted to avoid the spread of the pandemic in the camp.

According to Murenzi, no Covid-19 case has been recorded in camp so far.

A meeting is set to be held 'in the next few days' between the sports ministry and Ferwacy to discuss the progress of the event's preparations in line with the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be determined whether the public will be allowed to follow Tour du Rwanda on the streets, and Murenzi encourages people to get vaccinated to increase their chances of witnessing the continent's biggest race live.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Earlier this year, Cristian Rodriguez, who featured for French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250