Rwanda: Best Five Players in Rwanda Premier League So Far This Season

The Rwanda Premier League's 2021/22 season has seen some exciting displays so far after match-day 11. Some of the players stood out and inspired their teams with superb outputs.

With the League currently on a one-month suspension due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Times Sport takes a look at five best players in the competition so far.

1. Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police)

The talented playmaker has been the star of Police in the league this season. He has scored four goals from his offensive midfield role and has been the main act for the law enforcers' side.

When Muhadjiri has a good day, Police wins the game. He has been deployed on various roles this season, which includes playing behind the striker or penetrating from the wings.

2. Yannick Bizimana (APR)

He is the fulcrum that APR revolves around. Bizimana plays in central midfield but he is able to contribute in attack. He is also a leader on the pitch and has been seen many times urging his team forward when the going gets tough.

Bizimana has been excellent so far and he is by far the best box-to-box midfielder in the league this season. Lots will depend on him if APR are to retain the league title for a third consecutive time.

3. Abedi Bigirimana (Kiyovu)

After a false start in the league, which saw the Green Baggies being walloped 4-0 by AS Kigali, Abedi has stepped up to keep the team at the top of the league log.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Burundian attacker has been very clinical in the final third of the field netting five goals so far in 11 appearances. If Abedi continues to get the needed services, people should expect more goals.

4. Shabani Hussein (AS Kigali)

The experienced Burundi international is the league's top-scorer with six goals.

He has been very clinical upfront and he is leading AS Kigali's quest for a first league title. In Hussein, AS Kigali has a goal machine who needs just half a chance to put his name on the score-sheet. He can attack from various positions and that is what makes him dangerous.

5. Willy Leandre Onana (Rayon)

What a signing by Rayon Sports! the Cameroonian import is arguably the best player in the local league this season. He has been deployed in various positions, including playing behind the main striker, operating as a lone striker or a secondary forward in a 4:4:2 formation.

Onana remains the live wire of Rayon and has been ruthless upfront, scoring five goals so far this campaign. On any day, Onana can decide the outcome of a game with just individual moment of brilliance.

His goals are world class. Well! his strike against Bugesera can be a FIFA goal of the year contender.