Rwanda: Four Rwandan Players Abroad Likely to Switch Clubs in January

The 2022 winter transfer window officially opened on January 1 and will run through January 31. A host of Rwandan players abroad could change clubs, with some being permanent deals whereas others would be loan moves.

Times Sport takes a look at four Rwandan players abroad who can make a move this transfer window.

1. Jean d'arc Tuyishime (Free agent, Finland)

The 20-year-old central defender has been without a club since January 1, 2021, but he could make a move in this winter transfer window.

Born to Rwandan parents in Finland, Tuyishime previously featured for Vaasa IFK as well as the Under-19 side of Atlantis FC. Aside his natural centre-back position, he can also operate as a right-back as well as a defensive midfielder.

2. Eric Ndayisenga (Vard, Norway)

Ndayisenga was one of the stars of the Norwegian third tier last season as he netted ten league goals for Vard, and was also named in the best 50 players from the Vard Municipaloty for 2021.

A number of teams in the Norwegian second league have expressed interest in signing Ndayisenga this window and it is clear that his time at Vard will end soon.

At just 21 years, he is considered as one of the brightest prospects in Norway.

3. George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe (Arsenal, England)

The 21-year-old winger is having a torrid time in the fold of the Gunners as injuries has hampered his progress.

He has been off with injuries this season, but he is gradually recovering. He is expected to go on loan to get some minutes in order to rediscover his form. Teams such as Portsmouth and others are said to be interested in him.

4. Noam Emeran (Manchester United, England)

Emeran recovered from injury to play two league games for the Manchester United Under-23 team before the league went on recess.

The 19-year-old winger together with some of his team mates such as Shola Shoretire, Tendon Mengi, as well as Dylan Levitt could be heading to Ipswich Town on loan with former Man Utd assistant coach Kieran McKenna now in charge of the club.