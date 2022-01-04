Rwanda: Haringingo Urges Kiyovu Players to Keep Fit During League Suspension

4 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The latest surge of Covid-19 omicron variant has not only seen the local football league suspended, but has also shut down training grounds for 30 days.

The league was suspended after several clubs, including champions APR, confirmed coronavirus cases in their camps.

Francis Haringingo, head coach of table leaders SC Kiyovu, has urged his players keep fit during the break and said he would monitor their individual training routine.

"It is going to be different but I will keep following them up, and monitor their individual training," said the Burundian tactician. "When players are in group training, you can see how they apply themselves and provide timely feedback."

After 11 matches, Kiyovu have registered seven wins, three draws and loss.

"We have to maintain our shape and form during this break, the league will find us ready," Haringingo added.

Champions APR, who have played two games less, trail Kiyovu by a solitary point, with AS Kigali and Police are third and fourth with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

