Malawi: Former First Lady Annie Muluzi's Remains to Arrive Tuesday, Burial Thursday

4 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The body of late former first lady Annie Muluzi, who died in Kenya after a long time battle with cancer, will arrive in Malawi on Tuesday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Secretary to the President and the cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi confirmed the development in a press statement made available to the publication.

According to Chikhosi, the body will arrive at the airport at exactly 8:40 in the morning and a vigil will take place at Muluzi's residence on Wednesday at Area 3 in the capital Lilongwe.

The late Madame Annie Muluzi will be laid to rest on Thursday at Msinja Village in Malingunde, Lilongwe with full military honour.

Annie Chidzira Muluzi was the first wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and a mother to Atupele Muluzi, the current President for the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

