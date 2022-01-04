Nigeria: '$1.3bn Zungeru Power Project to Be Commissioned in Phases'

The Contractor handling Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project, Sino Hydro, has assured that the $1.3 billion 700 Mega Watts electricity project will be commissioned in four phases in 2022.

A statement by the company's Deputy Project Manager, Li Xiao Ming, specifically stated that the first turbine which will generate 175 Mega Watts will be commissioned in the first quarter.

According to him, the second turbine which will also generate 175 Mega Watts is expected to be commissioned second quarter while the third turbine is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter.

He said the fourth turbine would be commissioned in December 2022.

The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project being constructed by a Consortium of CNEEC and SINOHYDRO is a 700 megawatts (940,000hp) hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger State, Nigeria.

The project will be the second-largest hydroelectric power project in the country after the 760 megawatts Kainji power project.

It is one of the biggest power projects in Africa to secure a loan facility from the Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) of China.