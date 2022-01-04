South Africa: Cellphone Towers Don't Lie - the 24-Hour Potential Killer in Your Pocket Could Also Help Solve Your Murder - Here's How

analysis

In November 2021, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) released a draft report into the assassination of decorated Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear which found, notwithstanding early warnings, that the officer's cellphone was being tracked, and that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) had failed to act.

In September 2020, Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear, who was investigating corrupt cops involved in a firearm licensing racket with links to organised crime, was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

A lone gunman, who is still at large, pulled the trigger. At whose behest is still to be determined by the courts. Alleged underworld player Nafiz Modack, whom Kinnear was investigating, currently faces murder charges alongside others.

Kinnear's assassin(s) had illegally used a cellphone tracking location-based service, known as a "ping", to monitor his every move.

There was a 24-hour, on-duty killer in Kinnear's pocket, in other words.

Many aided and abetted the dedicated officer's death, including those who make the technology available and fail to curb its abuse.

The 61-page extensive Ipid investigation into Kinnear's murder found that members of the DPCI in Gauteng "had failed to initiate a criminal investigation into the illegal monitoring of the late Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear's cellphone as...