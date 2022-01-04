South Africa: Cellphone Towers Don't Lie - the 24-Hour Potential Killer in Your Pocket Could Also Help Solve Your Murder - Here's How

3 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

In November 2021, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) released a draft report into the assassination of decorated Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear which found, notwithstanding early warnings, that the officer's cellphone was being tracked, and that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) had failed to act.

In September 2020, Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear, who was investigating corrupt cops involved in a firearm licensing racket with links to organised crime, was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

A lone gunman, who is still at large, pulled the trigger. At whose behest is still to be determined by the courts. Alleged underworld player Nafiz Modack, whom Kinnear was investigating, currently faces murder charges alongside others.

Kinnear's assassin(s) had illegally used a cellphone tracking location-based service, known as a "ping", to monitor his every move.

There was a 24-hour, on-duty killer in Kinnear's pocket, in other words.

Many aided and abetted the dedicated officer's death, including those who make the technology available and fail to curb its abuse.

The 61-page extensive Ipid investigation into Kinnear's murder found that members of the DPCI in Gauteng "had failed to initiate a criminal investigation into the illegal monitoring of the late Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear's cellphone as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X