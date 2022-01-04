Tanzania: Kitilya, Two Others Hit Snag in Challenging Legal Provisions

FORMER Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Harry Kitilya, and two others have lost their bid to challenge pro- visions under the Criminal Procedure Act and Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, which denies bail to accused persons facing money laundering charges.

This followed the decision of the Court of Appeal to reject the appeal under which Kitilya, the ex-TRA boss, Shose Sinare, who is former Miss Tanzania and Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank

and businessman Gideon Wasongo, had lodged to fault findings of the High Court on the matter.

The full court comprising Justices Rehema Mkuye, Mwanaisha Kwariko, Winfrida Korosso, Pentarine Kente and Paul Kihwelo ruled against Kitilya, Shose and Wasonga, the appellants, after upholding a ground of objection that the appeal was incompetent for violating Rule 84 (1) of Court of Appeal Rules.

Such Rule, according to the Justices, required the appellants to serve the respondents in the appeal the notice of appeal within 14 days from the date it is lodged in court.

The respondents in the appeal were Attorney General (AG), the DPP and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

"Since the notice of appeal was served on the respondents out of time, therefore, the appeal is incompetent for failure to comply with Rule 84 (1) of the Rules. In this regard, we find the first limb of the preliminary objection has merit and consequently strike out the appeal with costs," they declared.

The justices perused the re- cord of appeal and found that the notice of appeal was lodged on May 23, 2017, which was, however, served on the respondents on June 23, 2017, which is 30 days after its lodgment.

Therefore, they said, the appellants failed to serve the copies of the notice of appeal on the respondents within 14 after it was lodged as required by Rule 84(1) of the Rules.

One of the counsel for the appellants had invited the court to invoke the provisions of Rule 4(1) of the Rules which allows departure from the Rules in the interest of justice.

In their ruling delivered recently, the justices note that they do not have qualms with the objects and reasons for the Bill that introduced the overriding objective principle which was mostly intended to enhance dispensation of sub- substantive justice.

The justices were, however, quick to point out that they found the point of objection raised by state counsel for the respondents was not a mere technicality but was premised on mandatory provisions of Rules 84(1) of the Rules which is required to be complied with.

They quoted a decision in another case in which the Court emphasized that the said principle was not intended to allow parties to circumvent the mandatory rules of the Court or turn blind to the mandatory procedural provisions of the law which have the effect of going to the root of the case.

"In this case Rule 84 (1) of the Rules is a mandatory procedural provision for any party who wishes to institute a civil appeal to this Court. It is among the factors which determine the competence of appeal and hence go to the root of the matter. We, thus, do not agree with (his) invitation," they ruled.

On April 25, 2017, a panel of the High Court comprising Judges Sekiet Kihiyo, Crecencia Makuru and Sivangilwa Mwangesi ruled in favor of the respondents after holding that the constitutional petition lodged to challenge the pro- visions in question was filed without any merits.

In the petition, Kitilya with his colleagues was challenging section 148 (5) (a) (v) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and section 36 (2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, which are unconstitutional for prohibiting bail to persons charged with money laundering offenses.

The petitioners had charged that such sections violated Articles 13 (6) (a), (b), 15 (1) and 17 (1) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania on the rights of the petitioners to a fair hearing, right to liberty, right to freedom of movement and the right to presumption of innocence.

In their judgment, however, the judges found that the highly complained of provisions are constitutional, holding that reminding an accused person to await trial where the circumstances necessitate does not amount to treating such accused persons as convicts.