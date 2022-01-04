East Africa: EA Community Still Resilient, Says Dr Mathuki

THE East African Community (EAC) remained resilient and committed in its quest to widen and deepen the integration despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his New Year's message, EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki admitted that the regional community had endured a challenging and tumultuous 2021, but still remained focused on achieving economic, political, social and cultural integration in order to improve the quality of life of the people of East Africa.

"Our core focus in 2022 will be to continue deepening regional integration to ensure enhanced Intra-EAC trade, ease regional movement of persons, services and goods, widening markets, promoting peace and security for a strengthened bloc," assured Dr Mathuki.

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases occasioned by the new Omicron variant, the EAC boss urged partner states to remain vigilant and protect those around them.

"Together, we shall defeat the virus together," he pointed.

Through a message shared on EAC's website, Dr Mathuki acknowledged the support from the six partner states and other stakeholders for the dedication to the regional integration agenda, noting that he was looking forward to their continued cooperation and synergy.

During their Extra-Ordinary Summit held virtually last month, Heads of state endorsed the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the East African Community, making it EAC's seventh partner state.

The leaders directed the Council of Ministers to begin negotiations with Kinshasa to pave way for its admission into the bloc.

"A key part of our deliberations was to progress the aspirations of our brothers and sisters in the DRC to join us in the EAC. I consider this a testimony of not only the success of the EAC but also the opportunities that remain untapped," said the Summit's chairperson, who is also Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, the EAC Secretariat shortlisted 290 candidates for the regional jobs with 64 Kenyan candidates, 52 Ugandan candidates, 77 candidates Tanzanian candidates, 52 candidates from Rwanda, and 33 from Burundi and 12 South Sudanese.

The candidates will be interviewed through a video conferencing system in the ministries representing the EAC in partner states from January 17, 2022, to February 2, 2022.

The successful candidates would fill the 2021 EAC third panel, 2022 EAC second panel and the 2021 East African Court of Justice (EACJ) first panel.

"The interviews will be conducted through Video Conferencing System. The shortlisted candidates are required to go to the Ministry Responsible for EAC Affairs in their respective Capitals with their original Certificates. The time of the inter- views will be communicated to the candidates individually," read part of the statement posted on EAC's website.