Tanzania: Strategise to Back Government Vision, Dit Challenged

NEWLY launched board of the Institute Consultancy Bureau (ICB) of the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), commonly known as DIT-ICB, has been challenged to align their works with the government's goal to up economy and ad- dress challenges facing the community.

"Let me remind you that President Samia Suluhu Hassan expects our technical institutions to implement a goal of making the country an industrial nation. For instance, the President recently directed for friendly infrastructures in place to boost the industrial economy by attracting more investors," Chairperson of the DIT's council, Eng Richard Masika, told members of the new ICB board during the launch of the board in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Masika noted that the board has been given a strategic role in ensuring that it well manages consultancy services provided so as to help the development of strategic infrastructures in the country.

"I would like to insist that the government values the DIT due to its contribution in bring- ing development and boost living standards of Tanzanians through various researches and professional consultancy. The government is also aware of specialized human resources available here at the DIT," he stated.

Earlier, DIT Principal Prof Preksedis Ndomba gave an explanation over the background of the ICB, saying it was formed in 2006 after separating work of professional consultancy from the Research and Consultancy Bureau (RCB).

The ICB was introduced as a special department to specifically deal with professional consultancy and then formed another section called the Department of Research, Publication, and Postgraduate Studies.

The works done by the ICB are recognized by the Engineers Registration Board (ERB).