Tanzania: Ndalichako Calls for Improved Library Services to Meet Public Needs

Technology Minister Joyce Ndalichako has challenged new board members of the Tanzania Library Services Board (TLSB) to improve the institute to make it meet educational needs.

Prof Ndalichako told the new members that they have a duty including going through the law and proposing improvements that could make it be friendly to all Tanzanians.

She made a statement in Dar es Salaam when inaugurated the new board of the TLSB.

"The Board has a core responsibility to establish, im- prove and spread library services to meet educational needs of all Tanzanians. One of the goals of the TLSB in 2020 /21- 2024 /25 plans is to improve library services by adopting online libraries," said Minister Ndalichako.

Prof Ndalichako urged the board to continue supervising the institution's goals so that they can be realized by providing services to every Tanzanian from the grassroots level to the national level.

He said the board has a responsibility to expand library services to the Tanzanians to make them informed and pro-vide education for development in various fields of life.

"We want the TLSB pro- vide services that meet the needs of every cadre be it children, farmers, entrepreneurs or scholars. They should all get a taste they want," said Prof Ndalichako.

She said through his portfolio the government will continue to build the capacity of the institution in all regions of mainland Tanzania so that it can continue to provide quality services to Tanzanians.

She said the intention of the government was to ensure that every Tanzanian gets skills and knowledge as per work or ac- tivity he or she engages in.

On her part, TLSB Director-General, Dr Mboni Ruzegea, said the TLSB's short and long term plan is to reform and reorganize institutional activities and services to align with the vision and mission of the institution in implementing the five-year strategic plan (2020/21-2024 /25).

She said they were focusing on three main areas, including the provision of national digital library services, administrative and human resource management and strengthening the capacity of institutions in providing services to citizens.

The TLSB Board Chairman, Prof Rweikiza Mkandara, said the outgoing board performed well as enabled the institute to acquire a clean audit certificate.