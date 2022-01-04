Tanzania: 56bn/ - to Make More Improvements On Kimara - Kibaha Road Project

THE government has allocated 56bn/- for the construction of more structures on the Kimara-Kibaha eight-lane project to make it safe for road users and become more modern.

The additional features on the strategic 19.2-kilometer road were not considered during the initial design of the 161bn/- project, which has been completed by 99 per cent.

Among additional features to cost a total of 55bn/- include more traffic lights, overpasses and feeder roads towards the new Magufuli Bus Terminal at Mbezi Mwisho.

The government's move to set aside an additional 56bn/- for the construction works came after the board of Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) submitted proposed works and budget to the Ministry of Works and Transport seeking an approval and permit for signing a contract with a contractor, Estim Construction Company Ltd, for implementing additional construction works.

The move will see the construction of a flyover at Mbezi-Goba junction, a bridge at Kwa Yusufu and feeder roads at the Magufuli International Bus Terminal.

Construction of the eight-lane Kimara-Kibaha road by Estim Construction Company Limited, which was earlier scheduled for completion in October last year to the tune of Sh161bn will now be completed in June this year.

Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Eng Godfrey Kasekenya said this when inspecting the construction work.

He said some challenges were observed after the completion of the first phase of the project which prompted the government to add extra 56bn/- to the project.

He said though the first phase was almost complete at 99 percent, but the government saw the need to have a BRT project alongside the project from Kimara to Kiba- ha which is currently being improved.

"We saw the need to construct feeder roads, a bridge at Mbezi Kwa Yusufu and a flyover at Goba-Mbezi junction to ease traffic," he said.

The minister said the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan also saw the need to improve the roads at the Magufuli International Bus Terminal at Mbezi Luis following huge traffic and also construct a bus stand at the junction of Mloganzila Hospital in the area.

He stressed the need to ensure that the construction meet the required standards so that various road proj- ect currently under construction can have the value for money.

Briefing the Deputy Minister, Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Regional Manager Ha- run Senkuku said his team will ensure that the contractor meet the June deadline.

He said the government has already set aside a total of 59.5bn/- in the 2021/2022 fiscal year for Dar es Sa- laam region where 27.4bn/- will be used for road mainte- nance and 2.7bn/- as development fund.