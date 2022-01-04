Rwanda: Five Held in Toxic Brew Case As 11 Are Confirmed Dead

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have confirmed having in custody five people in connection with brewing and distributing an alcoholic beverage called Umuneza, which was recently banned by the regulator.

The highly toxic drink has been linked to the death of at least 11 people identified so far, all said to be from Gasabo and Bugesera districts, according to the investigations body.

The group, which include the owner of the Bugesera-based beverages company are being investigated for charges related to the use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances and manslaughter.

The potent drink, reported to be laced with substances including methanol, was being produced by RWANDABEV Limited.

Speaking to The New Times, the RIB Spokesperson, Thierry B Murangira, said that the owner of the company identified as Marcel Ngarambe was arrested on Monday January 3, while the others were arrested on December 27.

He said that besides the fatalities, four victims lost their sight allegedly after consuming the drink and are admitted at Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK).

"Umuneza brew contained methanol and this has been confirmed by the toxicology report from Rwanda Forensic Laboratory. An autopsy on the deceased indicated this as the cause of death," Murangira said.

He added that the accepted substance in alcohol for consumption is ethanol and which does not exceed 45 percent.

The suspects are detained at RIB stations of Kimihurura, Kicukiro, and Gikondo while further investigations are being carried out and once complete, the dossiers will be submitted to prosecution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the law, any person who, in any way, is caught with, eats, drinks, injects themselves, inhales or one who anoints oneself with narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, commits an offence.

People convicted of any of the acts mentioned face imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than two years or subject to a penalty of community service.

On the other hand, people who unlawfully produce, transform, transport, store, give to another or who sell in the country narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances commit an offence.

In the case of Umuneza Brew considered as simple narcotics upon conviction, they face imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and not more than 10 years and a fine of not less than Rwf 5 million and less than Rwf 10 million.

For manslaughter, upon conviction face imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and not more than two years and a fine of not less than Rwf 500,000 and not more than Rwf 2 million.

Meanwhile, The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) last week withdrew from the market 'Umuneza' brew and also closed the company produce it as well as ISANGANIZABAGABO LTD located in Rwamagana District that produces TUZANE and other alcoholic brews with no license.