Nigeria: Why We Renovated Nepa Roundabout - Kaduna Market

3 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Manasseh Istifanus

Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) has promised to renovate and upgrade public edifices that are located around major markets, along with its Public Private Partners.

Managing Director of KMDMC Tamar Nadul who was explaining how the new look NEPA roundabout along Ahmadu Bello way was renovated, said that the upgrade is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The MD who thanked the partners for keying into the project, promised that KMDMC will renovate other roundabouts and structures as soon as Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) gives them the necessary permit to proceed.

Nadul listed KMDMC partners that helped in the upgrading of NEPA roundabout to include Triple A, the developers of Sabon Gari Market Zaria, Urban Shelter, the company that is developing Kasuwan Barci Market.

Other partners are NAEBASS, developers of Dan Magaji Market and trailer park, as well as Mystery Logistics which is developing Barnawa Market, including BACAB, the company that renovated GSM Plaza and PIYO Global, the developer of Unguwar Rimi Market.

