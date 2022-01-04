Liberia: Urey's Party Wants Cummings Arrested

The All Liberian Party(ALP) of businessman Benoni Urey has issued a writ of arrest for Mr. Alexander Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and former Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties-CPP to be arrested.

Mr. Cummings's ANC is part of the CPP, a collaboration of four political parties-which binds them together- Liberty Party(LP), Unity Party(UP) All Liberian Peoples Party(ALP) and Alternative National Congress(ANC). The writ was issued by Judge Jomah Jallah of the Monrovia City court said:

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Alexander B. Cummings and others to be identified, defendants and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court Temple of Justice to answer to the crime of Forgery and Criminal Conspiracy based upon the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia by and thru All Liberian Party by and thru its National Chairman, Theodore Momo, plaintiff in which it is substantially alleged as follows wit".

But in recent times, there has been accusations and counter accusations that Mr. Cummings altered the framework documents which unites all the parties. Mr. Cummings has denied all allegations. He said, if he altered any document, it would stand to benefit his party-but there is no benefit from anywhere.

"When you altered or cheat, you stand to benefit, but what is there that the ANC stands to benefit"? he told a local radio talk show last year.

The writ of arrest is for forgery and Criminal conspiracy. This is the first time for any member of the CPP to issue writ against the other. Legal experts that spoke with this paper Monday said they knew that with the level at which things were proceeding in the CPP, it was not surprising that a writ would be issued.

When this paper contacted the UP, which he headed by former vice president Joseph Boakai for comment a top official who declined to be named said: "we were surprised for this writ to come out. Anyway, it is their right as a political party to do whatever they want to. But we want to get legal advice before we speak."

The writ further said; "That during the period of May, A.D. 2020 up to and including July, AD. 2020, in the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, the within named defendant being there and then in violation of section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, purposely connived, conspired and jointly did alter the framework documents of the CPP, thus deceiving the private prosecutor and the public regarding the content and averments of the said document specifically the period a party may exit from the CPP, which was unresolved, but that the said defendants out of deception, surreptitiously altered same, thereby making it to appear that the party has formerly resolved that issue and others appertaining thereto.

The alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, criminal, illegal and intentional is a violation of Section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia there and then the crimes herein the defendants did to and commit."

When the ALP leader was contacted by a journalist if he supports the writ of arrest for Mr. Cummings, he said; "Yes, I support it."

When called Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, political leader of the Liberty Party(LP) for comments, she did not respond. A WhatsApp message was sent, but no response.

The ALP strongly supports former president Joseph Boakai as well as LP faction headed by Senator Lawrence.