South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Fire At Parliament

press release

"Western Cape Government salutes City of Cape Town firefighters for quick response to fire at Parliament"

The devastating fire on the Parliamentary Precinct is extremely upsetting. No stone must be left unturned in determining the cause of the fire, with the findings of a full investigation being made public so that this terrible incident is prevented in the future.

The National Parliament, housed in Cape Town, is not just a series of buildings. It is the home of our democracy, which we must care for and protect.

I visited the precinct yesterday with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and I echo his praise for the City of Cape Town. The City's firefighters acted with speed and professionalism and helped get the situation under control. We salute these frontline officers for their bravery.

We have also let the President and the Presiding Officers of Parliament know that the Western Cape Government is ready to assist however possible to ensure that the State of the Nation Address continues as planned in Cape Town. I welcome and support the proactive stance taken by Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, in offering city assets for this purpose.

It is important that we come together during difficult times in defense and promotion of our hard-won Constitutional Democracy.