Liberia: Arrest Ordered for Opposition Leader Alexander Cummings Amid Imminent Alliance Breakup

Monrovia — Just days after the National Executive Committee of the All Liberian Party(ALP) mandated its political leader and national chairman, Mr. Benoni Urey to withdraw from the opposition alliance, the Collaborating Political Party(CPP), the Monrovia City Court acting on a filing from Mr. Urey's ALP has issued a Writ of Arrest for Mr. Alexander Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress(ANC), who is also a former chair of the CPP.

Mr. Cummings who led the CPP to massive wins in the Midterm Elections against President Weah's CDC, in December of 2020 is yet to comment on the writ filed Monday.

A FrontPageAfrica reporter says Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia, Cllr. Cyrennius Cephus was seen in the court early Monday morning shepherding the writ.

Political observers say Mr. Urey and the ALP's action is consistent with a longstanding conspiracy to breakup the CPP which some say, points to a broken opposition which could most likely lead to an easy second term victory for the incumbent President George Weah.

Mr. Cummings is in a head-to-head fight with former Vice President Joseph Boakai to head the alliance's ticket to face off against President Weah.

According to the ALP, the decision was made as a result of a comprehensive review of the party's participation in the CPP, the uncertainties about the political future of the collaboration, the lack of strong will to implement the findings of the CPP FA Investigative Committee's findings of the alterations of the CPP's Framework Agreement, among other issues.

Mr. Urey's ALP is a strong political ally of the Mr. Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. The party is now seeking legal action for what they termed as "unlawful attachment" of its leaders' signatures to the alleged altered Framework Document filed with the National Elections Commission.

The writ obtained by FrontPageAfrica moments ago reads as follows:

You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Alexander B. Cummings and others to be identified, defendants and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court Temple of Justice to answer to the crime of Forgery and Criminal Conspiracy based upon the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia by and thru All Liberian Party by and thru its National Chairman, Theodore Momo, plaintiff in which it is substantially alleged as follows wit

That during the period of May, A.D. 2020 up to and including July, AD. 2020, in the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, the within named defendant being there and then in violation of section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, purposely connived, conspired and jointly did alter the framework documents of the CPP, thus deceiving the private prosecutor and the public regarding the content and averments of the said document specifically the period a party may exit from the CPP, which was unresolved, but that the said defendants out of deception, surreptitiously altered same, thereby making it to appear that the party has formerly resolved that issue and others appertaining thereto.

The alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, criminal, illegal and intentional is a violation of Section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia there and then the crimes herein the defendants did to and commit.