Cameroon: FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Cameroon Prepares for Round Four

Some 27 players of the national women's U20 team are fine-tuning their skills in Mbankomo ahead of the qualifier aganst the Falconets of Nigeria next month.

The national U20 women's football team is in camp ahead of their double legged encounter against the Falconets of Nigeria that will kick off later this month. In this light, head coach, Ndoumou Mike summoned 27 players who will defend the coulors of Cameroon in the competition. The training camp opened on December 31, 2021 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo under the supervision of Coach Ndoumou Mike. It will be the fourth round qualifier for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica. Cameroon was the first country to qualify for the fourth round of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after Gabon withdrew from the competition.

The Panthers of Gabon were supposed to face the U20 Lionesses of Cameroon in the away leg at the Bepanda Reunification stadium in December 2021. Since the start of the qualifiers, the Lionesses have remained unbeaten. They will be seeking to continue with the same spirit. The U20 Lionesses team is solid and cohesive with top strikers like Brenda Tabe, award winning goalkeeper, Michaely Bihina and others who reached the third round of the competition with a memorable 9-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ndome Bella and her team mates will have to be more tactful against the Falconets of Nigeria who are considered to be the most successful team in Africa's U20 football competitions. The Lionesses will be seeking for their first appearance in the competition.

The first leg of the game between the Lionesses and the Falconets has been scheduled to take place at the Reunification Stadium in Douala while the return leg will take place at the Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria on February 4, 2022. Three Africa teams will qualify for the World Cup in Costa Rica next year. The objective of the team is to secure their fourth ticket for the World Cup.