Cameroon: Rights of Disabled People - Girls With Special Needs Clamour for Sexual Rights

This was during a meeting on December 30 aimed at building their self-esteem.

Young girls who are physically challenged have taken upon themselves to rise up to expectations to reassure all that their disability is not a limitation. For some years, policies implemented at the international and national level have placed particular emphasis on the empowerment of women. And young girls with special needs have not been left out. But then some societal rules stigmatized this group of persons. In a bit to discuss their plight an association known as "Handicapés et Fiers" on Thursday December 30,2021 organized a meeting to exchange on health, sexual and reproductive rights and bodily integrity of vulnerable girls in general and in situation of disability in particular.

During the meeting the girls expressed the need for them not be to be stigmatised and not to be abused because of their disability. They said they have a right over their sexual life which should be respected.

On her part the president of the "Handicapés et Fiers", Michele Sojip, explained that vulnerable girls in general and girls with disabilities in particular have dreams, ambitions and projects like any young persons but unfortunately as a result of their disability they face many barriers that limit their access to quality sexual education and health care.

She decried that the rights of vulnerable girls in general and those with disabilities in particular are often been violated. "They are more likely to be victims of various forms of violence and exploitation. They run a greater risk of being infected by an STD, of being confronted with early and/or unwanted pregnancies, of being victims of rape, of being subject to maternal mortality due to poor pregnancy monitoring, of being confronted in adulthood with difficulties in conceiving due to abortion carried out under poor conditions".

With this she called on young girls who are physically challenged to open up to the society and speak out. She also called on the society to accept them and to help in protecting their interest.