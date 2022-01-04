Tunisia: Covid-19 - 1st Omricon Case Reported in Sfax

3 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A first case of the Omicron-driven COVID-19 infection was reported in Sfax governorate, Local Health Director Jawher Mokni told TAP on Monday.

It is a Tunisian who returned from abroad, the official said, adding that the patient is under mandatory self-quarantine at home and no other cases have been recorded so far in his entourage.

Sfax logged 4 deaths and 35 infections from 210 tests over the past 24 hours.

14 COVID-19 patients are currently staying in ICUs, 40 others are being treated in the various public hospitals and 6 in private clinics.

