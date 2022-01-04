Tunisia: 3rd Booster Dose Necessary to Be Protected Against Omicron Variant - Immunology Specialist

Tunis/Tunisia — Immunology specialist at the Pasteur Institute of Tunis Samar Samoud on Monday pointed out that the 3rd booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to ensure protection against the Omicron variant.

The specialist stated to TAP that scientific studies have proven that with only two doses, 20% of the body is protected from the Omicron variant infection, while with three doses it is protected up to 70%.

She further indicated that 25% of people vaccinated in Tunisia, aged 50 years and over, have already been administered the 3rd booster dose.