Tunisia: 3rd Booster Dose Necessary to Be Protected Against Omicron Variant - Immunology Specialist

3 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Immunology specialist at the Pasteur Institute of Tunis Samar Samoud on Monday pointed out that the 3rd booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to ensure protection against the Omicron variant.

The specialist stated to TAP that scientific studies have proven that with only two doses, 20% of the body is protected from the Omicron variant infection, while with three doses it is protected up to 70%.

She further indicated that 25% of people vaccinated in Tunisia, aged 50 years and over, have already been administered the 3rd booster dose.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X