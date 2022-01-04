Tunisia: Expo Dubai 2020 - Tunisia's National Day, Jan. 4

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is organising its National Day on January 4, as part of EXPO Dubai 2020, hosted by the United Arab Emirates on October 1-March 31, 2022, on the theme "Connecting minds, building futures."

The event which will be chaired by Trade and Export Development Minister Fadhila Rebhi, will include cultural and economic activities in a bid to to boost Tunisia's cultural, technological and tourist positioning.

A Tunisian-Emirati economic forum will be held on January 5 at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry seat, with the attendance of Economy and Planning Minister Samir Saïd and a large delegation of Tunisian and Emirati businessmen. B2B meetings are also scheduled.

Over 20 million visitors are expected in Expo Dubai 2020, according to the organisers.