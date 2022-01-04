Eritrea: Messages of Condolences On Passing Away of Mr. Romodan Mohammed-Nur

Ambassadors, Charge d'Affairs, Consuls, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as heads of the UN offices in Eritrea are expressing condolences to the people and Government of Eritrea on the passing away of veteran freedom fighter and one of the pioneers and prominent leaders of the Eritrean Liberation struggle, Mr. Romodan Mohammed-Nur.

The members of the diplomatic community and the heads of the UN Offices expressed their condolences during signing of the Book of Condolence that is opened at Denden Hall in Asmara.