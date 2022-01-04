Gambia: President Barrow Pardons Twenty-One Prisoners

The President Adama Barrow, acting in line with section 82(2) of the 1997 Constitution, has on Friday 31st December 2021, pardoned 21 prisoners.

The pardon as stated in the statement emanating from the State House was in the fulfillment of the recommendation by the prerogative of mercy committee.

According to the statement, President Adama Barrow pardoned 21 prisoners in the exercise of his powers of the prerogative of mercy vested upon him by the Constitution.

"The pardon was made following the recommendations by the Prerogative of Mercy Committee. Among those pardoned are sixteen Gambians, one of whom is a female, three Senegalese men, a female Bissau Guinean and a Guinean man", said the statement.

The statement further indicated that as per Section 82(2) of the 1997 Constitution, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee consists of the Attorney General who chairs the Committee with other members from the Department of Social Welfare, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambian Christian Council.

"President Barrow seizes this opportunity to urge Gambians and residents of The Gambia to promote peace and be law abiding. He wishes all a happy and prosperous 2022", ends the statement.