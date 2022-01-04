South Africa: 2022 - and Now, for Some Really Tough Times

opinion

While we finally slammed the door shut on 2021, it is 2022 that will really make us wake up in the middle of the night - screaming.

The conventional wisdom, repeated so many times that many truly believe it, is that South Africa always walks all the way to the edge, only to pull back to the safety of reason and a common future.

I certainly wish it was true. Still, as they say in financial ads disclaimers, past performance does not guarantee future success. Considering the depth of our problems, we certainly can't afford to leave things to fate, again.

2021, aka 2020 ver 2.0, was a brutal year for South Africans. People are still hungry, and angry. Institutions of our democratic state are crumbling right in front of our eyes, their authority eroded through incompetence, corruption and infighting. As a country, we are still wrestling with State Capture gangs, most of them known as the RET faction of the ANC. They are a true systemic risk to democratic South Africa's continued existence and the greatest threat in 2022.

Most of us expected that this group, after the #GuptaLeaks and Zondo Commission exposed the depth and depravity of their...