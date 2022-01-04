Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mat North Youth Poll Stopped As Candidates Were Over 35

Spread This News

ZANU PF was last week forced to stop its youth league elections in Matabeleland North province after it emerged all the candidates vying for seats were over 35 years of age.

According to party rules, no candidate over the age of 35 can contest for a youth league post at any level.

Zanu PF held its provincial elections across the country last week.

It has emerged some Zanu PF members in Matabeleland North defied the party's rules and submitted their CVs to contest for several posts in the youth league hoping the anomaly would not be noticed.

However, they were blocked from contesting at the last minute after it turned out all potential candidates were over the age of 35.

The provincial youth league elections have since been deferred to a later date.

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF Politburo is expected to meet in Harare this week to confirm winners and resolve any complaints filed by disgruntled losing candidates.

Zanu PF national commissar Mike Bimha confirmed the development.

"In all our elections, final results are only announced after the endorsement by the Politburo; therefore, we are likely to have a Politburo meeting this coming week, which will look through the entire exercise and after its deliberations, we will then confirm winners," he said.

"We don't throw these complaints away. Obviously, we want these complaints to be considered and investigated so that decisions are made on the basis of objectivity."

Among candidates who have filed complaints are Godfrey Gomwe who was defeated by Goodwills Masimirembwa for the Harare provincial chairperson post, and Tafadzwa Musarara who lost to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Mashonaland Central province.

In Bulawayo province, former controversial war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda bounced back as Zanu PF provincial chairperson.