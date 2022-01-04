Tunisia-Algeria Seek to Consolidate Cooperation in Training and Scientific Research

Tunis/Tunisia — Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Moncef Boukthir and his Algerian counterpart Abdelbaki Benziane agreed to launch several bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of training and scientific research and speed up their implementation.

This was at Boukthir's participation in the Tunisian in the works of the 18th Conference of Ministers of Higher Education, Scientific Research in the Arab World, which took place in Algeria.

The two ministers stressed the importance to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research, reads a statement of the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry on Monday.

Boukthir had a meeting with Tunisian students at Tunisia's embassy in Algeria and listened to their expectations, the same source said.