Tunisia: Bhiri's Lawyers File Complaint Against President of Republic and Interior Minister Over 'Abduction'

Tunis/Tunisia — The defence lawyers team of Ennahdha leader and MP Noureddine Bhiri, on Monday, announced filing complaints for "abduction" of their client, including one against President of the Republic Kais Saied and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

Speaking in a press conference at Bhiri's home, they said he was victim of "enforced disappearance," adding "the decision to place him under house arrest came as part of subsequent corrective measures; which means it was issued following his abduction and after he was taken to an unknown location."

Member of the defence lawyers team said "Noureddine Bhiri is currently in enforced disappearance, a most serious crime punishable by law."

A complaint has been filed with the Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Tunis and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) "against any person responsible for this crime."

Ennahdha leader and member of the defence lawyers team Samir Dilou said "the arrest must be made under a court decision with explicit motives, which is not the case with Bhiri's."

"Bhiri is currently in the Emergency Department of the Habib de Bougatfa hospital in Bizerte. He would have been, earlier, in a barracks in Rimel or Menzel Jemil, Bizerte: an agricultural training centre or a house in the region that was used before the revolution to detain political opponents," he suggested.

"The defence lawyers team also calls to initiate disciplinary proceedings against lawyer and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine for "undermining the honour of the profession by taking the decision to abduct his colleague Noureddine Bhiri and to assault him and his lawyer wife Saïda Akremi," Dilou added.

He pointed out that complaints have also been filed with the International Association of Lawyers, the Arab Lawyers Union, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Diloul also said more procedures will be initiated with all international and regional judicial and human rights bodies concerned with human rights violations, particularly arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances.