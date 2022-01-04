Liberia - Public Works to Take Action Against Blocking of Alleys, Drainages

... Says flooding undermines road construction

The acting Minister of Public Works, Ruth Coker-Collins has announced a plan to take drastic action against people who are living in alleyways and drainages around Monrovia and its environs.

She said people living in those areas are causing serious embarrassment to the infrastructure developments of the country.

Madam Coker-Collins made the statement in Monrovia recently, when she was recognized by four civil society organizations for her dedication and commitment to public service under the leadership of President George M. Weah.

Receiving the recognition, she thanked the CSOs for the recognition, which she noted has encouraged her to do more.

"Today's recognition is a challenge to me and my team. We surely want to promise you that your recognition will not make us complacent of what we do or what we want to do," she said.

According to her, road development in Liberia is constantly undermined by people who have built structures along alleyways, thereby violating the Zoning Law.

Madam Coker-Collins said that this time around, the Ministry under her leadership will be very tough and rigid in going after those living within alleys and drainages to make sure the right thing is done.

She said, "We will be tough, especially on those that stay along the drainage way, and because of them other houses are not having that free flow of water.

"I want to say that in this our short-term goal, we will be going after those living in the alleyways and drainages because whatever man can do; women can even do it better."

Madam Coker-Collins, however, disclosed that she was glad to be a part of a dedicated and committed team to achieving the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) with specific emphasis on pillar two of the government's agenda, which gives special recognition to roads connectivity and which will helps the country toward enabling economic viability.

Going forward, she said that as a ministry, they have so much to do in the coming months to fast-track the completion of some major roads in the country.

"We are trying in our weak way to see how best we all can make Liberia and this government proud. We have identified more roads that we are supposed to work on in 2022-2023 because we have already covered all our itinerary process and we are pulling from 2021 to 2022," she said.

Madam Coker-Collins concluded by thanking President George M. Weah for allowing her to serve her country through the infrastructure sector, which is one of the key pillars that the government is looking up to under the PAPD.

Meanwhile, the honor was also given in recognition of the completion of several projects across the country (Liberia) including, the dedication of Harper - Cavalla Custom Road in Maryland County, Somalia Drive Road, completion of the Du River Bridge, commissioning of the Presidential Street Lighting Project in Monrovia, and the Nagbe's Town Road.

Others include the expansion of the Gbarnga - Salayea Road following months of low mobilization, signing of a technical agreement with the Chinese Government for the construction of two overpass bridges in Congo Town, the contractual agreements for Ganta - Saclepea, as well as from Tappita - Toe's Town in Gedeh County, etc.