Liberia - Court Orders Cummings' "Arrest for Alleged Forgery"

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the arrest of Alexander Cummings, standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), based on a complaint filed by the All Liberian Party (ALP).

The ALP, which is wholly owned by businessman Benoni Urey, is suing his opposition compatriot for forgery and criminal conspiracy for alleged framework tampering.

The writ of arrest, issued by Stipendiary Magistrate Jomah S. Jallah of the Monrovia City Court, comes just days after the ALP, via its National Executive Committee, voted to withdraw from the CPP.

The ALP, which is a strong political ally of the Unity Party (UP) of former Vice President Joseph Boakai in the now crisis-laden CPP, promised to seek legal action for what they termed as "unlawful attachment" of its leaders' signatures to the CPP framework document.

The writ of arrest reads:

WRIT OF ARREST

REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA, TO CAPTAIN LARRY GORMORYOU, MAGISTRATE POLICE OR HIS DPUTY GREETINGS:

You are hereby commanded to arrest the living bodies of Alexander B. Cummings and others to be identified, defendants and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court, Temple of Justice, to answer to the crime of Forgery and Criminal Conspiracy, based upon the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia by & thru All Liberian Party by & thru its National Chairman, Theodore Momo, plaintiff in which it is substantially alleged as follow to wit:

That during the period of AD 2020, up to and including July, AD 2020, in the City of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia, the within named defendant being there and then in violation of section 15.70 of the New Penal Law of Liberia, purposely connived, conspired, and jointly did alter the frame work documents of the CPP, thus deceiving the private prosecutor and the public regarding the content and averments of the said document specifically the period a part may exit from a CPP, which was unresolved, but said defendants out of deception surreptitiously altered same, thereby making it to appear that the party has formerly resolved that issue and others appertaining thereto.

The alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, criminal, illegal and intentional is in violation of section 15.70 and 10.2 of the New Penal Law of Liberia there and then the crimes herein the defendants did do and commit.

HENCE THIS WRIT OF ARREST.

CONTRARY TO THE FORM FORCE AND EFFECT TO THE STATUTORY LAWS OF LIBERIA IN SUCH CASES MADE AND PROVEN AGAINST THE PEACE AND DIGNITY FOR THIS REPUBLIC, AND FOR SO DOING. THIS SHALL CONSTITUTE YOUR LEGAL AND SUFFICIENT AUTHORITY AND HAVE YOU HAVE THERE THIS WRIT OF ARREST.

GIVEN UNDER OUR HANDS AND SEAL OF COURT,

THIS 3RD OF DAY OF JANUARY, A.D. 2022