Western Sahara: President of Republic Inaugurates Regional Hospital in Dakhla

Dakhla (Refugee Camps) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, inaugurated Monday the regional hospital in the wilaya of Dakhla, the refugee camps, after the rehabilitation and restoration it underwent.

The President of the Republic, toured the hospital and examined the various divisions it contains, including emergency room, otolaryngology and nursing departments and a special department for Covid 19. He received explanations about these departments, how they work, and the services they provide to residents of the wilaya. The hospital is also supported by a ready-made emergency room and two fully equipped ambulances.

The hospital was reformed by Oxfam in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Development and Reconstruction of Liberated Territories.

The President of the Republic embarked Monday on a field visit to the wilaya of Dakhla, during which he observed the progress of service programs provided to the citizen, and inspected the regional facilities in this wilaya.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by Prime Minister Bushraya Hamoudi, Minister of Public Health, Khira Bulahi, Minister of Interior, Mansour Omar, Minister of Water and Environment, Adda Brahim, and Polisario Front representative in France, Mohamed Sidati.

