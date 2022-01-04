Western Sahara: New Attacks By SPLA Against Forces of Moroccan Occupier

Bir Lahlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have carried out new attacks against the forces of the Moroccan occupier in the Al Mahbas sector, the Ministry of Defense indicated on Monday in its military communiqué No. 417.

According to the communiqué, "SPLA units bombarded the soldiers of the Moroccan occupier in the Oudi Edamrane area in the Al Mahbas sector."

The Sahrawi Army bombarded Sunday the positions of the Moroccan occupiers in the area of Ahricha Diret in the sector of Houza and that of Oudi Edamrane in the sector of Al Mahbas.

The SPLA attacks "continue against the Moroccan occupation forces which are suffering considerable human and material losses along the wall of shame," stated the military communiqué.

