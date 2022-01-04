Morocco: Preschool Education Up 71% At the End of 2021, Minister Says

Rabat — The promotion of preschool education is on the right track as it increased by 71% at the end of 2021, the Minister of Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, said Monday.

"This rate concerns classes funded by the State and its partners and those set up by associations and the private sector", the minister pointed out at the House of Representatives (lower house).

Given that the generalization of preschool education can achieve its objectives only if it is associated with the necessary quality, which is a fundamental lever for achieving equity and reducing social disparities, the ministry has adopted an approach which revolves around four axes, he said.

According to the minister, this involves the construction and equipment of preschool classes according to precise standards and criteria, the development of a new methodological teaching framework adopted by all the preschool structures and the selection of educators among those proposed by the contractual associations who have the required skills in line with the criteria required by this type of education.

It also involves the organization of fundamental and continuing training sessions on the new reference framework, in addition to the adoption of governance mechanisms in the management of relationships with partners, Benmoussa stressed.

The number of beneficiaries of preschool education rose to 390,000 children, up by nearly 12% compared to the previous year, he said.

The school transport fleet has recorded a significant increase as the number of school vehicles has reached 6,800 units, up by 12% compared to last year, while the number of bicycles has increased to 4,900, Benmoussa added.

The rise in the number of school transport vehicles is the result of the efforts undertaken by the ministry and the effective contribution of the National Human Development Initiative (INDH) and the provincial and prefectural assemblies, in addition to the contribution of the various partners of the private sector, civil society associations and NGOs, the minister explained.