Egypt: ‎Recycling of Plastic Waste Main Pillar of Green Economy ‎

Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad stressed on Monday that industries related to recycling plastic waste are one of the main pillars on which green economy is based.

During a meeting with officials of BariQ factory in charge of recycling plastic-made products to produce fine and high-quality pellets that are exported abroad, the minister underlined the importance of industrial wastewater treatment units at factories.

She said BariQ factory has set up a treatment unit at a cost of 6 million pounds and with a daily capacity of 150 cubic meters to treat industrial water so that it can be used again.

She added that the factory is ready to set up another unit with a daily capacity of 600 cubic meters at a cost of 10 million pounds.

The visit of the factory is part of tours conducted by the minister to different industrial facilities in 6th of October city to make sure they abide by environmental standards.

Till now, the minister said, the files of 120 factories in the city have been reviewed in coordination with the Industrial Development Authority and the ministries of health, irrigation and housing.

Eighty-four of them have already presented reform plans to adjust their status to comply with environmental standards, she went on to say.