Egypt: Coronavirus Oral Administration Drug Expected in Egypt This Month

3 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said Monday international health organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency approved new kinds of COVID-19 medicine including an oral administration drug where the substance is taken by mouth.

In statements to Egypt TV, the spokesman said his ministry managed to contract for importing the drug which is expected to arrive in Egypt this month.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Paxlovid is available by prescription only and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

"The authorization introduces the first treatment for COVID-19 that is in the form of a pill that is taken orally -- a major step forward in the fight against this global pandemic," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19."

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

