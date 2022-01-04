Egypt: Presidency‏ - ‏‎ Egypt's Exports Hit High Record in 2021‎

3 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held a meeting Monday with ministers of the economic group to follow up on main indicators of the Egyptian economy last year.

Egypt's exports achieved a high record in 2021 to hit nearly $31 billion, the highest ever in the country's history, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting tackled the most prominent sectors that contributed to increasing the country's exports, with President Sisi affirming the necessity of enhancing the efficiency of the export support system.

The president was briefed on the executive status of an initiative meant to increase local products by promoting Egyptian exports and attracting foreign direct investments.

The meeting also reviewed the soft loan agreements signed with development partners in 2021 at a total of 10.2 billion dollars to support national development priorities.

The president stressed that development inflows should be consistent with the national goals of sustainable development in various sectors as part of Egypt Vision 2030.

The meeting reviewed a vision adopted by the State to maximize a role played by the private sector in the economic development process.

