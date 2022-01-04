Rwanda Beat Guinea in First Warm-Up Match

Monday Rwanda 3-0 Guinea

The national football team 'Amavubi' thrashed Guinea 3-0 in their first international friendly match played at Amahoro Stadium on Monday, three days before meeting in a second encounter.

Forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Police FC teammate Dany Usengimana added the second goal in the 47th minute before winger Fred Muhoozi completed the rout in the 73rd minute.

This was Rwanda's first win against Guinea in their last five meetings.

Vincent Mashami's home side meet Guinea again on Thursday, January 6, before the latter fly to Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and open their campaign against Malawi on January 10.

