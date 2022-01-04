Tunisia: Zaghouan - Investment in Agricultural Sector Up in 2021

3 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The volume of investment in the agricultural sector in the governorate of Zaghouan saw an increase of nearly 330% in 2021, compared to 2020, local director of the Agency for the Promotion of Agricultural Investment, Samir Marzouk told TAP Monday.

He added that 90 investment operations worth 41.2 million dinars were approved in 2021 against 99 operations worth 9.5 million dinars in 2020.

The investments went in particular to the renewal of equipment for the poultry sector, the rehabilitation of state-owned agricultural land, processing industries, agricultural mechanisation and planting of fruit trees, he said.

