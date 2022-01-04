Tunisia: Towards Presenting Integrated Project for Restructuring Tunisair - Transport Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — Transport Minister El Majidi Rabie stressed, Monday, the need to present an integrated project for restructuring the Tunisair carrier as soon as possible and to better coordinate to receive the planes scheduled to enrich the fleet of the national carrier for the year 2022, to achieve its commercial programme and improve its activity indicators.

During a working session held on Monday to continue the examination of Tunisair's restructuring project at the level of the human resources rationalisation plan, he added that the restructuring project must be prepared within the framework of transparency while taking into consideration the various financial, technical, commercial and human aspects.

On this occasion, he called for the need to enrich the proposed programmes with potential scenarios that lead to the adoption of the final version on objective and correct bases and by submitting it as soon as possible.

The Minister of Transport also recommended the preparation of the human resources development plan on the basis of the quadripartite analysis, which makes it possible to integrate the strengths with the opportunities it offers, while monitoring the potential weaknesses and developing visions to remedy them, in order to avoid any problem that could hinder the implementation of this programme.

The national Tunisair company received a new Airbus A320Neo aircraft on December 23, 2021. This is the first aircraft of a batch of five that will strengthen the fleet of the national carrier between the years 2022 and 2023.

The meeting was attended by Tunisair CEO Khaled Chelly and several officials from the Department of Transport and the national carrier, said a statement from the Ministry of Transport.