Africa: Teams Unveil Final Lists

Ahead of the tournament coaches have announced their squads in line with the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

As the countdown to the TotalEnergies AFCON narrows the different participating teams have submitted their final lists of players for the competition. All the teams have unveiled their quads in line with the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Nigeria

Nigeria has published the list of players for the Super Eagles team. Four players will not be available to play at the tournament in Cameroon. They are Napoli's Osimhen, Watford's Dennis, Cyprus based Abdullahi Shehu, and Scotland's Rangers' Leon Balogun. In the meantime, striking duo of Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos, Greece) and Czech Republic Slavia Praha's Peter Olayinka have been named as replacements for Osimhen and Dennis respectively. In the defense, Venezia's Tyrone Ebuehi and West Bromwich Albion's Oluwasemilogo Ajayi took the spots of Shehu and Balogun respectively.

Sierra Leone

The Sierra Leone final squad for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 is guided by the experience of defender Steven Caulker and striker Kei Kamara. With Caulker, he has the advantage of having a defender familiar with tasks in major football leagues (English Premier League and Turkish Super Lig) and who has played a world-class competition, the men's football tournament at the London Olympics in 2012.

Senegal

Senegal's coach Aliou Cissé published a list of 27 players. For his third finals as coach, he has selected a group which includes 17 who have yet to play in the biennial African football showpiece. The coach believes the players can bring freshness of approach in the squad. However, there is experience too in the shape of Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Paris Saint Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Morocco

Morocco coach Vahid Halilodzic has decided to give a debut call to Barcelona forward Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, after he recently excelled with the Catalan side. The most notable absentees came in the names of Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, and Egypt based duo Badr Benoun and Achraf Bencharki who were part of the Morocco side in the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe's final list for the TotalEnergies AFCON the coach Norman Mapeza has a blend of experienced players. Mapeza possess some heavy artillery in his arsenal such as his skipper Knowledge Musona, Kudokwashe Mahachi as well as Prince Dube. Injury forced omissions of Marshal Munetsi, Tendayi Darikwa and Marvelous Nakamba together with talisman, Khama Billiat, who announced his retirement from international football last month, may be concerning for the Mapeza.

Guinea

Guinea has recalled two reinforcements after the withdrawal of Florentin Pogba (FC Sochaux, France) and Antoine Conté (Universitate Craivo, Romania). Pogba is victim of a right knee and ankle injury while Conté, felt that he was not at 100 percent of his physical form according to a statement from the Guinean Federation. The two players called in as reinforcements are Fodé Camara from Horoya AC and Gaoussou Siby Youssouf from Wakrya AC.