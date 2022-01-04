Cameroon: North-West - H.m Ngum IV Opens New Era

The new era opened for the 36 third class chiefdoms of Oku on December 18, 2021 when the passionate paralegal aid and senior administrative assistant, His Majesty Fon Ngum IV was officially enthroned and presented to the public as the paramount traditional

The official presentation of Fon Ngum IV born on January 8, 1997 as the 16th paramount traditional ruler of the Oku Fondom was the hallmark of the traditional rites, exhibition of the rich diverse culture and traditional diplomacy in practice that started in the renovated Oku Palace at Elak in Bui Division on December 13, 2021. This was when the highest traditional regulatory society " Kwiyfon" officially announced the disappearance of the 15th Fon of Oku, His Majesty Fon Sintieh II who ruled the land from 2006 to 2021.

Fon Ngum IV before his presentation in accordance with Oku tradition, first of all, got the approval of the administration as the same day the Senior Divisional Officer of Bui Division, Gilbert Menyong presided at consultative talks in the palace during which Oku notables unanimously agreed that Ngum Ernest was their new traditional ruler.

Getting to the Oku throne at the time of security crisis in the North West and South West Region, Fon Ngum IV, holder of the LLB in Public Law believes that only unity and love for one another could get Oku out of the crisis. In his inaugural address, he expressed gratitude to the Oku people for their massive presence in the palace since the beginning of the twin funeral and enthronement events. He said this made Oku a special place. He used the occasion to call on his people to speak with one voice because they are members of one family, begged them to reflect well as they have to unite all their energies towards development and avoid acts that harm one another

In the presence of traditional rulers from Din, Sowei, Kimbi and Achain Fondoms, the Senior Divisional Officer for Bui, Gilbert Menyong called on Oku notables, elite and everyone to support Fon Ngum IV for the Fondom to regain its past glories. To the new Fon, the SDO said he is the father of all Oku people and together, they to harness the cultural and touristic potentials of the land for development. He has to device ways of getting Oku out of the current crisis.