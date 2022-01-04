Cameroon: Second Academic Term - Serenity Reigns As Classes Unfold

Despite the late arrival of some students, teaching effectively began yesterday, January 3, 2022 in Yaounde and its environs.

As early as 6:30 a.m. on Monday January 3, 2022, pupils and students were seen along the streets of Yaounde trekking or taking a cab to their various school premises. This is to kick-start lessons after the 2021 end-of-year festivities. The 2021/2022 second academic term, generally known as a decisive one has begun in earnest, with effective classes taking place in most schools in Yaounde. However, some students did not just arrive in school late yesterday, but showed up in unacceptable hairstyles. This called for immediate punishment from the different school authorities.

At 8:00 a.m, after the general assembly, the Principal of Government High School Biyem-Assi, Regine Nka, with one of the school discipline masters, was seen at the school gate tracking down late comers. All those coming late to school were called to drop their bags at a corner around the gate. Thereafter, they were instructed to water the school compound and sweep where necessary. Meantime, Sport teachers in three different classes were already undertaking lessons with some students. A majority of the students were seen in their classrooms listening to lectures.

Regine Nka said the challenges for the second term are many. Besides the daily problem of punctuality and assiduity for students and teachers alike, there is a major challenge to cover the academic programme for the year. The Principal said it is a term for students to consolidate the successes of the first term and also to develop new strategies in subjects they do not yet master. Although there is the Africa Cup of Nations, Regine Nka says it is not a time for them to relax, but to remain connected to their books.

At the Lycée Général Leclerc in Yaounde, the Principal, Owona Mireille Marie-Laure told Cameroon Tribune that it was a difficult start of the term as a majority of the students arrived in the school premises late. She said most of the students are still on vacation mood. She added that students have been made to understand that schools have reopened and they must uphold the old habits of coming to school at 7:00 am each Monday and 7:30 am every other day. However, those who were early to school effectively began classes. Given that the second term is the most decisive one, the Principal of Lycée Général Leclerc urged students during the general assembly to concentrate on their studies because they do not have much time to play around.

At the Central Government English Primary School Yaounde (CGEPS), it was a difficult start for pupils especially those in Class One. They could be seen in their various classrooms trying to adapt to the back-to-school mood. In a sleepy manner those in Class One, Group One of CGEPS were listening to a lesson on the topic "Mathematics: Introduction to Addition."