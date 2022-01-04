Africa: Limbe Stadium Ready for Afcon

The Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, has expressed satisfaction last week.

The Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Mr Joseph Yerima, was at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Thursday, December 30, as head of a Delegation from the Sports Ministry that is currently carrying out a last minute inspection visit to all the host stadiums across the country. The mission, Cameroon Tribune gathered is for the Ministry to ensure that everything, as far as the Stadiums are concerned, has been done to ensure the success of all the Africa Cup of Nations games throughout the country during the one month competition.

"I believe that from what we have seen here, we are effectively ready to host the AFCON Games. Nonetheless, there are still some light touches to be done in order to have everything at its very best before the games kick off here in Limbe," the Secretary General observed.

The Secretary General who was in Limbe on behalf of his Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, was received by the Stadium Director, Mrs Pascaline Mbua who led him round to inspect some of the facilities inside the Stadium.

The problem of a steady power supply to the stadium during matches was the very first concern that the Secretary General raised immediately when he arrived at the Limbe Stadium. He had a closed door meeting with the Stadium Director for some 30 minutes. The meeting was followed by a tour round the facilities then a briefing to the press. "We had some concerns about the electrical generators. Two of them are already available. But we are expecting a third one to be made available," the Secretary General told the press.

As concerns batches for accredited officials, the Secretary General said he was satisfied that the Accreditation Center is there at the Stadium and set. He disclosed the Center was just waiting for CAF to approve the final list of those that have been accredited then the Center will start to produce and issue out the batches to those concerned.