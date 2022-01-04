Cameroon: Political Parties - Time for Cajoling Mobilisation Strategies

As the calendar year 2022 is starting, political parties are brainstorming on strategies to implement in order to stay alive and cover more grounds in preparation for future elections.

Elections of Municipal councillors, Members of the National Assembly and President of the Republic should the electoral calendar be respected, will take place in Cameroon in the 2025.

Many political observers and actors may think that the time is still far. However, political parties that plan to score significant victories in the upcoming elections that will be through universal suffrage must now be active on the political playground, especially with innovative strategies, considering that wooing voters in a highly competitive terrain is a daunting task.

Some political parties in 2021 carried out some activities that constitute part of the mobilisation strategies and will need to follow up to ensure the implementation of resolutions taken and recommendations made. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for instance, carried out the renewal of its basic organs both at home and abroad as well as those of the specialised organs such as the Youth Wing (YCPDM) and the Women's Wing (WCPDM).

The Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU) held an elective convention at the end of which a roadmap was adopted for the Hon. Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya's led team to implement. The Union des populations du Cameroun (UPC) on its part held an elective congress in Yaounde in which Dr Pierre Baleguel Nkot was re-elected the new Secretary General. His mission is to reconcile the different factions of the party and mobilise every actor so as to regain its hitherto political glories. The Social Democratic Front (SDF) is currently renewing its basic organs that will culminate in the elective convention in 2023 during which the founding National Chairman of the party, John Fru Ndi will no longer stand for re-election in the same capacity. The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) on its part is preparing for elective congress any time this year.

While the just cited political parties are rejuvenating their grassroots structure and ruling organs, they have key strategies in mind intended to propel them to power. As the days pass by other political parties will be carrying out overtly internal activities. In the various mobilisation strategies the political parties need to look for effective ways to enable their members who have not enrolled their names in the electoral registers to do so. In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Code, electoral registers are already opened for this year 2022 for the traditional revision that will last up to August 31, 2022.

Some political leaders will in this focus disclose their strategies for this year 2022 which from every indication is non-elective year.