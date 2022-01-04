Egypt Dispatches Medical, Humanitarian Aid to S. Sudan

3 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A military cargo plane took off on Monday from an airbase east of Cairo heading for Juba, South Sudan, carrying large quantities of medical and humanitarian assistance to mitigate the burdens of South Sudanese people, in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The decision to send relief supplies to Juba came in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to show solidarity with South Sudan and to reaffirm the depth of relations binding the two countries. It emanates from Egypt's pioneering humanitarian role and sincere desire to stand by its fellow African countries during times of need.

