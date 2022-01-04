Morocco: Upper House Speaker Holds Talks With Chairperson of Apu's Executive Committee

3 January 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Speaker of the House of Advisors, Naama Mayara, on Monday held talks by videoconference with the Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the African Parliamentary Union (APU), Mohamed Ali Houmed.

These talks focused on the ways to improve the parliamentary action of the APU, which is the oldest parliamentary structure in Africa, Mayara told MAP at the end of discussions.

The discussions also focused on the participation of Africa in the African-Latin American Parliamentary Union Congress, scheduled for next February in Panama and which will see the participation of the UPA, he added.

Mayara also noted that Morocco has been leading this initiative, since its creation in 2019, as a space for joint action and a mechanism for parliamentary political dialogue and enrichment of debates and African-Latin American parliamentary consultations on strategic priority issues.

The constitutive declaration of the African-Latin American Parliamentary Forum (AFROLAC) was signed in November 2019 in Rabat, in the presence of all presidents of parliamentary organizations and Unions in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, on the sidelines of the international seminar on "Parliamentary Networks and Food Security Challenges".

